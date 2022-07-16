Second day of Common University Entrance Test CUET less chaotic in Delhi

Representational image |

Aspirants reported that they "learned lessons" from the faults of the first day of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which was held on Saturday. The second day of the CUET was less chaotic. Additionally, a large number of folks that showed up on the first day assisted them in comprehending the pattern. Many pupils expressed their gratitude that the test was not challenging. On Friday, the CUET-inaugural UG's edition began. It will continue till August 10.

Due to a last-minute change in the exam location on the first day, many students missed their exams, which hindered the efficient administration of the CUET for admission to undergraduate programmes.

"Yesterday was chaotic. Centres were changed at the last minute. So this gave us a heads-up and I kept on checking the website to see if there was any change of centre. To be on the safer side, I reached the centre two hours before the entry time. But I feel bad for those who missed their exams yesterday," said Sachin (17), whose examination centre was in Delhi University North Campus. He said that he talked with his friends who gave the exams Friday to understand the pattern. "I have a few friends who sat for the examination on the first day and they told me what kind of questions are set. So it helped me a lot," he said.

Meanwhile, Kritika (18) is still upset with the arrangements made as she feels admit cards should come early. "The exam was easy and but the arrangement is the major problem. It should have been more organised to prevent incidents," Kritika said, adding that many of her friends got panicked after seeing what happened yesterday. "Nobody wants to skip the test. Every hour, I was checking my emails for update on centre change. We all came early to the centre," she added.

Phase 1 of the CUET exam will take place in July, while Phase 2 will take place in August. Given that NEET (UG) - 2022 will take place on July 17, candidates who selected Physics, Chemistry, or Biology have been assigned to the phase 2 of the CUET exam.

In March, the UGC director had said that admission to 45 central universities, which can set their own minimum eligibility standards, will be based on CUET results rather than Class 12 marks. At centres in more than 510 cities in India and abroad, the first round of the CUET-UG exams, which serve as the entrance exam for undergraduate admissions in all central institutions, started at 9 am on Friday.

The CUET has surpassed JEE-Main, whose average enrollment is nine lakh, to become the second-largest entrance test in the nation with 14.9 lakh registrations. According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the CUET is a positive start and any issues with the test would be remedied as soon as possible.