Netizens express anger over CUET UG, call it ill-planned

CUET UG 2022 |

Students appearing for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) have taken to twitter to report alleged mismanagement of the national competitive exam.

Some have reportedly missed their exam locations due to last-minute changes in exam centres, which led to confusion on day one of CUET UG.

Candidates who were unable to show up for the important exam on the first day owing to a change in examination locations will have another opportunity in the second phase in August, said the NTA officials to the media.

The CUET UG is being conducted in more than 500 cities in India and abroad for admission to undergraduate courses in the country. More than 9,50,800 applications for admission to the CUET-UG 2022 have been submitted to 86 universities overall.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)