e-Paper Get App

Netizens express anger over CUET UG, call it ill-planned

Some have reportedly missed their exam locations due to last-minute changes in exam centers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
CUET UG 2022 |

Students appearing for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) have taken to twitter to report alleged mismanagement of the national competitive exam.

Some have reportedly missed their exam locations due to last-minute changes in exam centres, which led to confusion on day one of CUET UG.

Candidates who were unable to show up for the important exam on the first day owing to a change in examination locations will have another opportunity in the second phase in August, said the NTA officials to the media.

The CUET UG is being conducted in more than 500 cities in India and abroad for admission to undergraduate courses in the country. More than 9,50,800 applications for admission to the CUET-UG 2022 have been submitted to 86 universities overall.

Read Also
CUET-UG 2022 begins today; Here's everything you need to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationNetizens express anger over CUET UG, call it ill-planned

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan