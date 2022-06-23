CUET-UG 2022 : Here's everything you need to know

Representative image | File Photo

Central University Entrance Test (CUET), which was introduced in April 2022 by University Grants Commission (UGC), is now a requirement for admissions in any of the 45 Central Universities across India.

With only a month left for the entrance test, candidates are preparing for CUET in full swing.

CUET will be conducted in more than 500 cities in India and abroad for admission to undergraduate courses in India.

Here’s what you need to know about the coveted entrance test :

1. When are the CUET entrance tests going to be conducted

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that CUET will be administered on different dates between July and August. CUET 2022 Entrance Exam is to be conducted on the following dates: July - 15.07.2022, 16.07.2022,19.07.2022, 20.07.2022 and August - 04.08.2022, 05.08.2022, 06.08.2022, 07.08.2022, 08.08.2022, 10.08.2022.

When will the admit card be released

Due to a significant increase in student demand, the National Testing Agency reopened CUET UG registration on June 22, 2022. On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, students can now apply and submit their forms if they intend to take the CUET UG Exam. Candidates who had not registered for CUET (UG) courses till now can do the registration till 11.50 pm on June 24. Besides, the candidates who had made errors while filling their registration forms can make corrections also till 11.50 pm on June 24.

How many students will be appearing for the CUET exam

In total, 86 universities have received over 9,50,800 applications for admission to the CUET-UG 2022 so far. Of which, there are 43 central universities, followed by 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and the remaining 18 private universities. CUET now has the distinction of being the second-most popular undergraduate admissions exam in the country, right after the NEET UG medical entrance exam. Candidates may select any combination of the 27 distinct courses and 33 different languages, and they may take the exam in any of the 13 possible mediums.

Format and sections of the CUET exam

There will be three sections in CUET 2022. The first section being Language Proficiency, second being Core Topic knowledge, and the third is general knowledge

Section 1 :- The first section, which is conducted in two parts 1A and 1B, will assess the candidate’s command on English or one of the twelve Indian languages - namely, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, or Odia. The examination will be conducted for 45 minutes

1B includes 19 foreign language undergraduate degree programmes offered by several central institutions. Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Tibetan, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Arabic, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Kashmiri, and other languages are among those that are available.

Section 2 :- In this section, a candidate's understanding of the foundational subjects they wish to pursue at the undergraduate level will be analysed. Candidates can select up to six subjects from a list of 27 options, which includes Accountancy/Book Keeping, Biology/Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, Business Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science/Informatics Practices, Economics/Business Economics, Engineering Graphics, Entrepreneurship, Geography/Geology, History, Home Science, Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Legal Studies, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Physical Education/NCC /Yoga, and this.

A candidate must attempt 40 out of 50 questions on the Section II paper, which is also 45 minutes long.

Section 3 - Section 3 of the CUET exam will be applied to any undergraduate programs/programs offered by universities where admission will be based on a general exam rather than a student's performance on domain courses. Therefore, this will only be taken by candidates who want to enrol in any such programme. Candidates' general knowledge, current events knowledge, general mental ability, and numerical skills will all be tested during the hour-long exam. Using uncomplicated applications of basic mathematical concepts from the up to Class 8 curriculum of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, and measuring Additionally, it will test numerical reasoning. On this paper, there will be 75 questions, 60 of which must be answered.

Is there negative marking in CUET 2022?

Though marks will not be deducted for not answering a question. Students run the risk of receiving negative marks for getting an answer wrong, while gaining marks for every correct response

How can candidates apply for CUET-UG

Go to CUET's official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Fill in your personal information, such as your name, gender, phone number, and so on. Fill out the application for CUET-UG 2022. Scanned documents, such as pictures, signatures, caste certificates, and so on, should be uploaded. Pay the application cost via the internet. Submit the CUET-UG application for the year 2022. The confirmation page can be downloaded, saved, and printed.