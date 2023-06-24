NMC Withdraws Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2023, Official Notice

NMC issued the Graduate Medical Education Regulation on June 2, 2023. However, the commission then issued a revised document of the regulation again on June 12, 2023. |

In a recent news of medical education, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to withdraw the recently published Graduate Medical Education Regulation, (GMER) 2023. This come from an official notice which was released on June 23, 2023 on the - nmc.org.in. It read as - the GMER 2023 now stand "withdrawn and cancelled".

In addition, it also read "It is informed that the circular of even number dates 12.06.2023 thereby issuing Guidelines under Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023, stands "WITHDRAWN AND CANCELLED" with immediate effect."

Details of the official notice:

NMC issued the Graduate Medical Education Regulation on June 2, 2023. However, the commission then issued a revised document of the regulation again on June 12, 2023.

With GMER 2023, NMC had issued new regulations and guidelines for MBBS students which were to be implemented in the coming academic session of 2023 to 2024.

The GMER 2023 covered CBME Curriculum, Manpower Requirement for Research Facilities in a Medical College, Family Adoption Programme, Admission of Students under "Disability Category" in MBBS Courses and the format for submission of information regarding admission of in a medica college.

NMC About to Conduct a Webinar on NeXT Exam:

Given this, the NMC will be conducting the webinar on the NeXT Exam on June 27. This webinar will be address all speculations and concerns regarding the National Exit Test. If implemented, the NeXT Exam is expected to replace the NEET PG Exam and the FMGE Exam.

