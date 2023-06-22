NEET PG Counselling 2023 Likely From July 15, NMC Releases Important Notice On Seat Matrix

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will soon conduct NEET PG counselling in 2023. The availability of seats for the seat matrix for admission to the academic session 2023 has already been announced by NMC. According to NMC's most recent notice, PGMEB has received 2828 applications from medical institutions for recognition or renewal of PG medical qualifications throughout the year 2022.

“Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) has received 2828 applications from medical colleges/ institutes for recognition/ renewal of recognition of PG Medical qualifications during the year 2022. So far, the Board has taken a decision on 1870 applications; and decisions on remaining applications are under process," the official notice reads.

A seat matrix for the year 2023 will be prepared according after considering the existing speciality seats in medical colleges/ institutes. Colleges may reduce the number of seats under special circumstances, the notice reads.

NEET PG Counselling Date 2023

NEET PG counselling is anticipated to start in July 2023. It will start, according to reports, on July 15. The central government and NBEMS attorney claimed during the Supreme Court hearing on the NEET PG postponement issue that the NEET PG counselling is planned to start on July 15. On the official website, the notice and the counselling schedule will be made available as soon as possible.

Here's how to register

To register for NEET PG Counselling 2023, candidates need to visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

Then, on the homepage, click on the PG Medical Counselling section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Candidates need to enter the required information and register on the portal.

Login and complete the application form.

Finally, upload the required documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the application form.

