MBBS Admission From August 1 To 30; NExT in Dec, Jan Every Year: NMC Guidelines

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notice for medical institutions across the country, urging them to start the MBBS first year admission process on August 1 and close the same by August 30. The Commission also warned that any medical qualification granted to students obtaining admission after the last date for closure of admission (August 30) will not be recognised by the NMC.

It further state that there will be a common counselling process for admission to graduate programmes for all medical institutions/colleges across the country. Also, it will be based on the merit list of the NEET UG result.

NExT exam

The NMC also disclosed the suspense on the National Exit Test (NExT) exam date, According to which the exam will be conducted at the end of 17 or 18th month of that training in the subjects of General medicine, General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology, Obstetrics and gynecology, Pediatrics and allied subjects as per NExT regulations.

MBBS students of 2023-23 batch will be sitting for NExT examination in December 2027 or January 2028, according to the academic calendar issued by UGMEB in the guidelines document. NExT will be conducted in December or January of every year.

The period of four and half years MBBS course will be divided into three phases:

First and second phases of 12 months each:

In the first year, students to be taught subjects like; Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Introduction to community medicine, humanities, Professional development including Attitude, Ethics and Communication (AETCOM) module, Family adoption programme through village outreach, Pandemic module and early clinical exposure.

The second professional year will consist of Pathology, Pharmacology, Microbiology, family visit under Community medicine, General Surgery, General medicine, Obstetrics and gynecology, professional development including AETCOM module, simulation-based learning and introduction to clinical subjects ensuring both alignment and all types of integration.

Phase three will be of 30 months - Part I of 12 months and Part II of 18 months:

In the third professional year part I MBBS students will be taught Forensic medicine and toxicology, Community medicine, Medicine and allied, Surgery and allied, Pediatrics and Obstetric and gynecology including AETCOM, Pandemic module. Clinical teaching in General Medicine. General Surgery, Obstetrics and gynecology, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, Dermatology, Community medicine, Psychiatry, Respiratory medicine. Radio-diagnosis, Anesthesiology and Professional development.

MBBS students of third professional year part II will study Medicine and allied specialties, Surgery and allied specialties, Obstetrics and gynecology (including Family Welfare), Pediatrics and AETCOM module.

MBBS Guidelines

There shall be a minimum of 75% attendance in theory and 80% in practical or clinical for eligibility to appear for the examinations in that subject.

Students who do not have at least 75% attendance in the electives will not be eligible for the Third professional part II examination or National Exit Test (NExT) examination.

Students failing university examinations at the end of each professional year will appear in supplementary exams.

The GMER guidelines state that supplementary examinations and declaration of results shall be processed within three to six weeks from the date of declaration of the results of the main examination for every professional year, so that the candidates, who pass, can join the main batch for progression.