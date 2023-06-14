NMC Revises NEET UG Age and Tie-Breaking Criteria; Applicable From Next Year | Representative image

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a clarification in the NEET UG Age and Tie-Breaking Criteria that is part of the GME Regulations 2023. The revised regulations will be applicable to the candidates who are participating in the NEET UG exam.

The GMER-23 regulations were published in Indian Gazette on June 2. The notification regarding the clarification of the age criteria and tie breaking was released yesterday, Jun 14. Those interested can check the official notification by following the link given below:

GME Regulations 2023: Revised Age Criteria for the NEET UG

For admission to UG medical courses, the limit to complete a minimum 17 years will be Dec 31 of the year of admission, as per the revised GMER-23 regulations. Five days ago, on Jun 9, the NMC had announced that the “Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023” (GMER-23) that the last date will be Jan 31 which has now been changed again.

GME Regulations 2023: Tie Breaking for NEET UG

As per the GME Regulations 2023, the previous procedure as per the Information Bulletin will be followed for the NEET UG Result 2023. The NEET UG Tie Breaking Criteria modifications announced in the GME Regulations 2023 will not be applicable to the results this year and will be start with NEET UG Result 2024.

