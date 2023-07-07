NMC Assessment, Rating Board Joins Hands With QCI To Evaluate Medical Colleges

File photo |

In order to rate medical colleges, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) and the Quality Council of India (QCI) have signed a contract. In the board's conference room in New Delhi, the agreement was signed. MARB President BN Gangadhar and QCI CEO Varinder Kanwar both signed it.

Inspections are required before approval is granted for the establishment of new medical colleges, the expansion of MBBS, PG, and super-specialty seats, and the renewal of permission for current medical colleges by the National Medical Commission's (NMC) MARB.

"QCI provides a mechanism for independent third-party assessment of products, services and it aims to promote quality through national accreditation of testing, inspection and certification bodies which are internationally recognized," said an official statement.

The agreement was signed in the presence of UGMEB President Aruna Vanikar, PGMEB President Vijay Ojha, UGMEB Member Vijayendra Kumar, EMRB Member Yogender Malik, and MARB Member JL Meena.

In a recent regulation titled "Establishment of Medical Institutions, Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023," the NMC said that the MARB may designate one or more impartial outside organisations to carry out the evaluation and rating of medical colleges on its behalf.

The assessment reports will be made public by NMC. The regulations stated that "the MARB shall make available on its website or in other ways in the public domain, in such a manner as to facilitate public understanding and consumption, the most recent annual assessment results and ratings of medical colleges or medical institutions."

