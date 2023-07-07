IMA Urges Government To Instruct NMC To Reconsider Proposal For National Exit Test

Representational image |

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has opposed the National Exit Test (NExT), saying it is not possible to implement it in the current scenario until the National Medical Commission (NMC) ensures uniform standards of education across medical colleges in the country.

The NMC last week issued the NExT (National Exit Test) Regulations 2023, stating that the exam will be held in two phases, with the NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 exams being held twice a year. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to the central government to intervene and instruct the NMC to reconsider the proposal for NExT, hold detailed discussions with stakeholders and address all concerns before attempting the implementation of NExT for medical college students.

In a gazette notification, the NMC said that NExT shall form the basis of certifying the eligibility of a medical graduate to register to practise the modern system of medicine in the country and therefore, serve as a licentiate examination. It will also form the basis for determining the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of those desirous of pursuing further postgraduate education in the country in broad medical specialities and therefore, serve as an entrance examination for admission to courses of PG medical education.

In a statement, the IMA said nearly 50 per cent of the total medical colleges in the country were started within 10-15 years and the standards of such colleges cannot be compared to those with well-trained teachers and established systems. "That too AIIMS conducting NExT will be detrimental to the students of newly started medical colleges. A minimum common standard of education should be ensured prior to uniform examination by periodic assessment and upgradation," it added.

The IMA further said creating an exit test for a medical licence for Indian medical graduates is "mocking at our own system". The doctors' body said it is certainly required for foreign medical graduates since the NMC has no control over their standard of education, it stated. The IMA further pointed out that a licensing exam and a PG entrance exam can never be the same as their purposes are entirely different.