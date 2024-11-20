 NMC Announces Deadline Extension for Eligibility Certificates Till 25 November
Eligible candidates are encouraged to submit their applications via the official NMC website at www.nmc.org.in.

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Representative Image | Unsplash

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced an extension of the deadline for submitting applications for Eligibility Certificates, now set for November 25, 2024, until 6 PM. This decision comes after candidates reported technical difficulties when attempting to complete their applications by the original deadline of November 4, 2024.

The NMC's Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) stated that the extension provides further support to applicants and addresses the concerns raised by them. Eligible candidates are encouraged to submit their applications via the official NMC website at www.nmc.org.in.

Official statement

“Keeping in view of the career prospects of the applicants and sensitivities involved in the matter, it has been decided by the EMRB, NMC to give an additional opportunity to the candidates who were not able to submit their applicants earlier for issuance of the Eligibility Certificate. Accordingly, the applications may be submitted through the National Medical Commission's website https://www.nmc.org.in/ActivitiWebClient/open/studentRaise,” stated the official statement

The statement also indicates that “the issuance of an Eligibility Certificate involves multiple checks to ascertain eligibility in accordance with the provisions of the regulations in vogue, therefore, it takes time to complete the whole process.”

Eligibility certificate requirement

Candidates planning to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on January 12, 2025, must have an Eligibility Certificate issued by the NMC in order to be eligible to take the screening test.

