NLU Delhi Begins Registration For Admissions To AILET 2024 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

The National Law University, Delhi (NLUD) will begin the registration for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 on August 7, 2023. Interested candidates can submit their applications for AILET 2024 through the official site at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The AILET exam will be conducted on December 10, 2023, from11 AM to 12:30 PM for admissions into the university's five-year BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes.

The NLUD will also release the admission notice on its official website for information such as the exam schedule, pattern, crucial dates, eligibility criteria, syllabus, marking scheme, and more. The last date for registration to AILET 2024 registration will be communicated in due course.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility requirements for each programme are distinctly outlined. For the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) programme, candidates should have secured no less than 45% of total marks in the Higher Secondary School Examination (10+2) or an equivalent exam, with relaxations to 40% for SC/ST/Persons with Disability applicants. Foreign Nationals must attain a minimum of 65% marks in the Higher Secondary School Examination (10+2) or its equivalent.

To qualify for the One Year LL.M. Programme, candidates need to have completed LL.B or an equivalent degree from a recognized university with an aggregate of at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/Persons with Disability category).

For admission to the Ph.D. programme, candidates must hold a Master's degree in Law or a professional equivalent with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade 'B' on the UGC 7-point scale. This criterion can also be met through an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign educational institution.

Application Fee for AILET 2024

For unreserved category candidates is Rs 3,500

For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories need to pay Rs 1,500.

Applicants from SC/ST category with Below Poverty Line (BPL) status are exempt from the application fee.

Applicants need to ensure they possess the necessary documents, including Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates, graduation mark sheets and certificates (for LLM applicants if available), a passport-size photograph, and a scanned signature.

Upon successful registration, NLU Delhi will issue admit cards on the official website, complete with exam day instructions.

Steps to apply online for AILET 2024:

Go to the official website of National Law University Delhi (NLUD) or AILET 2024.

Look for the "AILET 2024 Application" link on the website's homepage and click on it to access the application portal.

Register yourself by providing your email address, contact details, and creating a password.

An activation link might be sent to your email for verification.

Log in to your account and fill in your personal information, including name, date of birth, address, and other required details.

Provide your educational qualifications, including marks obtained in relevant exams, names of schools/colleges, and other academic details.

Upload scanned copies of necessary documents like photographs, signature, and academic certificates.

Pay the application fee online using the available payment options.

AILET, an annual national level All India Law Entrance Test, is conducted by the National Law University Delhi. It serves as the primary mode of admission for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M., and Ph.D. programs offered by the institution.

