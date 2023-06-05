NLSIU Bangalore, NLU Delhi, Nalsar Among Top Law Colleges In India: NIRF 2023 Ranking

NLSIU Bangalore, NLU Delhi, Nalsar among top Law colleges in India | Representative Image

New Delhi: The NIRF 2023 rankings were announced today, June 5, this year National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore has retained its No. 1 position among the top law schools in the country as per the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Ranking 2023). Meanwhile National Law Universty (NLU) Delhi is still in the second position as it was in the last year's Ranking.

NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad is at the third position replacing Symbiosis Law School, a private institution which was among the top three in NIRF 2022.

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS) Kolkata has been placed in the fourth position followed by Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 Schools in India

1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

2. National Law University, New Delhi

3. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

4. The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata

5. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Read Also NIRF Ranking 2023: check on what parameters ranking is calculated

NIRF Ranking was launched in 2015. The Law category was started in the year 2018 and NLSIU Bengaluru is ranked at the top position from that year onwards.

This year 8, 686 applications were received for the NIRF rankings compared to 7,254 received last year. This year’s NIRF added one new domain which is agricultural and allied sectors to the existing seven domains that is engineering, medicine, dentistry, law, management, pharmacy and architecture.