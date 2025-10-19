ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | Canva

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has solicited applications for Apprentice positions. Qualified applicants can submit applications online through ONGC's official website, ongcindia.com.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The registration procedure began on October 16 and will end on November 6, 2025. The results will be released on November 26, 2025.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruiting campaign will fill 2623 positions within the organisation. The sector-wise breakup is:

1. North sector: 165

2. Mumbai sector: 569

3. Western sector: 856

4. Eastern sector: 458

5. Southern sector: 322

6. Central sector: 253

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The salary structure for the apprenticeship positions is as follows: Graduate Apprentices will receive ₹12,300 per month, Diploma holders (three-year program) will earn ₹10,900 per month, Trade Apprentices with a 10th or 12th qualification will get ₹8,200 per month, those with a one-year ITI trade will receive ₹9,600 per month, and candidates with a two-year ITI trade qualification will be paid ₹10,560 per month.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The age restriction shall be between 18 and 24 years as of November 6, 2025, i.e. the Candidate/Applicant's date of birth should be between November 6, 2001 and November 6, 2007. Applicants can check their educational qualifications on the Detailed Notification.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The apprentice shall be chosen based on merit, as determined by the marks received in the qualifying examination specified in the advertisement. In the event of a tie in merit, a person of greater age would be given preference. Canvassing or influencing is not permissible at any time and may result in the candidate being rejected.