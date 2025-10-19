 ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here

The online application process for the Apprentice positions has been started by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). This recruiting campaign will fill 2623 positions within the organisation.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | Canva

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has solicited applications for Apprentice positions. Qualified applicants can submit applications online through ONGC's official website, ongcindia.com.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The registration procedure began on October 16 and will end on November 6, 2025. The results will be released on November 26, 2025.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruiting campaign will fill 2623 positions within the organisation. The sector-wise breakup is:

1. North sector: 165

2. Mumbai sector: 569

3. Western sector: 856

4. Eastern sector: 458

5. Southern sector: 322

6. Central sector: 253

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The salary structure for the apprenticeship positions is as follows: Graduate Apprentices will receive ₹12,300 per month, Diploma holders (three-year program) will earn ₹10,900 per month, Trade Apprentices with a 10th or 12th qualification will get ₹8,200 per month, those with a one-year ITI trade will receive ₹9,600 per month, and candidates with a two-year ITI trade qualification will be paid ₹10,560 per month.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The age restriction shall be between 18 and 24 years as of November 6, 2025, i.e. the Candidate/Applicant's date of birth should be between November 6, 2001 and November 6, 2007. Applicants can check their educational qualifications on the Detailed Notification.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The apprentice shall be chosen based on merit, as determined by the marks received in the qualifying examination specified in the advertisement. In the event of a tie in merit, a person of greater age would be given preference. Canvassing or influencing is not permissible at any time and may result in the candidate being rejected.

