 IIT JAM 2026: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Details Here
The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, will end IIT JAM 2026 registration tomorrow, October 20, 2025. The applicant's Enrollment ID and OTP will be delivered to the e-mail address and mobile number supplied.

IIT JAM Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, will end IIT JAM 2026 registration tomorrow, October 20, 2025. Applicants who intend to submit applications for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 can do so through the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Particularly, aspirants must first register on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) by entering their name, a valid e-mail address, an active mobile number, and creating a password.

Note: The applicant's Enrollment ID and OTP will be delivered to the e-mail address and mobile number supplied.

IIT JAM 2026: Exam dates

According to the official timetable, the IIT JAM exam will be conducted in two sessions on February 15, 2026, using a computer-based testing format.

IIT JAM 2026: Exam pattern

At the undergraduate level, there will be seven test papers, each consisting of (i) multiple choice questions (MCQ), (ii) multiple select questions (MSQ), and (iii) numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Applicants may participate in ONE or TWO test papers.

IIT JAM Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit an application for IIT JAM 2025, aspirants can take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the IIT JAM 2026 register link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the necessary details to register.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

IIT JAM Registration 2026: Application fees

The application cost is ₹1000/- for one exam paper and ₹1350/- for two for female/SC/ST/PwD applicants and ₹2000/- for one test paper and ₹2700/- for two for all other categories.

IIT JAM Registration 2026: Correction window

Aspirants who submit inaccurate CATEGORY, GENDER, EXAMINATION CITY, or Date of Birth will be able to modify for an additional price of ₹300. Candidates can add or change test papers in their previously filed application form for an extra charge of ₹300 by November 10, 2025.

