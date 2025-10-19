 New Delhi: NMC Approves 10,650 New MBBS Seats, 41 New Medical Colleges For 2024-25
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNew Delhi: NMC Approves 10,650 New MBBS Seats, 41 New Medical Colleges For 2024-25

New Delhi: NMC Approves 10,650 New MBBS Seats, 41 New Medical Colleges For 2024-25

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 10,650 new MBBS seats and 41 new medical colleges for 2024-25, raising total MBBS seats to 1,37,600. Around 5,000 PG seats are also expected. The expansion aligns with PM Modi’s pledge to add 75,000 seats in five years and includes plans to integrate clinical research into medical education.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: NMC Approves 10,650 New MBBS Seats, 41 New Medical Colleges For 2024-25 | File Pic

New Delhi: In a significant move aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge on Independence Day 2024 to create 75,000 new medical seats over five years, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 10,650 new MBBS seats for the academic year 2024-25.

This increase is part of a broader strategy to enhance the availability of medical education in India.

The addition of 41 new medical colleges has also brought the total number of medical institutions in the country to 816. According to NMC Chief Dr Abhijat Sheth, out of the 170 applications received for expanding undergraduate (UG) seats, comprising 41 from government colleges and 129 from private institutions, a total of 10,650 MBBS seats have been approved.

Read Also
Kerala Govt To Join Centre's Flagship Education Initiative, PM SHRI Scheme, Despite CPI Objections
article-image

This will raise the overall MBBS seat count to 1,37,600 for the 2024-25 academic year, including seats in Institutes of National Importance (INI).

FPJ Shorts
India’s Retail Inflation Set To Ease Further In October Below 0.5%, Supported By Food Price Drop And GST Impact
India’s Retail Inflation Set To Ease Further In October Below 0.5%, Supported By Food Price Drop And GST Impact
FPI Investment: Market Regains Momentum, Strong Inflows Of ₹21,167 Crore In October After Four Months of Selling
FPI Investment: Market Regains Momentum, Strong Inflows Of ₹21,167 Crore In October After Four Months of Selling
Kashmir’s Anantnag Student in Viral Physics Wallah Video Breaks Silence; Authorities Order Takedown Of The Clip
Kashmir’s Anantnag Student in Viral Physics Wallah Video Breaks Silence; Authorities Order Takedown Of The Clip
Nita Ambani Glows In Sunset-Kanjeevaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu At London's Pink Ball
Nita Ambani Glows In Sunset-Kanjeevaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu At London's Pink Ball

For postgraduate (PG) courses, the NMC has received over 3,500 applications for new and renewed seats.

Dr Sheth stated that the commission expects an increase of around 5,000 PG seats, taking the total to 67,000 PG seats nationwide. The overall increase in both UG and PG seats this year will be approximately 15,000.

While the final approval process and counselling have experienced some delays, officials have assured that these procedures will be completed within the prescribed timelines.

A blueprint detailing the schedule for accreditation, examinations, and seat matrix approvals for the upcoming academic year will be published soon. Additionally, the portal for 2025-26 applications is set to open in early November.

Read Also
JNUTA Expresses Concern Over Detention Of Students, Accuses Delhi Police Of Using Excessive Force...
article-image

Notably, Dr Sheth highlighted that this year marks the first time in recent history that all appeals against the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) decisions were resolved without any court interventions.

In an effort to enhance the quality of medical education, Dr Sheth also announced that the NMC is exploring the integration of clinical research into the mainstream medical curriculum.

Plans are underway for a collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to strengthen research infrastructure and promote clinical research in medical education.

The NMC's efforts are seen as a step towards improving medical education capacity in the country, in line with the government's vision of expanding healthcare infrastructure and addressing the growing demand for medical professionals.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kashmir’s Anantnag Student in Viral Physics Wallah Video Breaks Silence; Authorities Order...

Kashmir’s Anantnag Student in Viral Physics Wallah Video Breaks Silence; Authorities Order...

Global Gender Parity In Education Improves, But Millions Of Girls Remain Left Behind

Global Gender Parity In Education Improves, But Millions Of Girls Remain Left Behind

New Delhi: NMC Approves 10,650 New MBBS Seats, 41 New Medical Colleges For 2024-25

New Delhi: NMC Approves 10,650 New MBBS Seats, 41 New Medical Colleges For 2024-25

Chhattisgarh: 10 Tribal Students Crack SSC, State Police Exams With ITBP Support

Chhattisgarh: 10 Tribal Students Crack SSC, State Police Exams With ITBP Support

Kerala Govt To Join Centre's Flagship Education Initiative, PM SHRI Scheme, Despite CPI Objections

Kerala Govt To Join Centre's Flagship Education Initiative, PM SHRI Scheme, Despite CPI Objections