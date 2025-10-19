 'Education Must Be Creative, Not Confined To Theoretical Learning,' Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Education Must Be Creative, Not Confined To Theoretical Learning,' Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya

'Education Must Be Creative, Not Confined To Theoretical Learning,' Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, at the North East Education Conclave 2025 in Guwahati, emphasized education based on creative and critical thinking rather than just theory. Highlighting NEP 2020, he called for experiential learning, smart classrooms, and tech-enabled education to prepare students as innovative, solution-driven contributors to society.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
'Education Must Be Creative, Not Confined To Theoretical Learning,' Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya | File Pic

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has stressed on making education based on creative and critical thinking, and said it should not be confined to theoretical knowledge.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the North East Education Conclave 2025 here on Saturday, Acharya said the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, is a timely step in preparing students for the present times.

The conclave, organised by the Pragjyotispur University to mark its foundation day, brought together educationists, policy thinkers and academic stakeholders to deliberate on transformative educational strategies for the Northeast in light of the NEP.

Read Also
JNU Protest Turns Tense: Left-Affiliated Students Allege Police Brutality, 28 Detained In March For...
article-image

Addressing the valedictory session, the governor highlighted the transformative power of knowledge and wisdom that only education can instill in human beings.

FPJ Shorts
'She Will Soon Become The Daughter-In-Law': Music Director Palash Muchhal Confirms Wedding With Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana
'She Will Soon Become The Daughter-In-Law': Music Director Palash Muchhal Confirms Wedding With Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana
Inside Google Hyderabad’s Lavish Diwali Celebration; Netizens Are Simply Jealous, 'Meri Feed Se Block Ho Jao'
Inside Google Hyderabad’s Lavish Diwali Celebration; Netizens Are Simply Jealous, 'Meri Feed Se Block Ho Jao'
Karnataka High Court Directs RSS To File Fresh Application For Flag March In Chitthapur, Orders Government To Consider
Karnataka High Court Directs RSS To File Fresh Application For Flag March In Chitthapur, Orders Government To Consider
IGNOU December TEE 2025: Registration Process Date Extended; Here's How To Apply
IGNOU December TEE 2025: Registration Process Date Extended; Here's How To Apply

He maintained that NEP 2020 is a foundational step toward the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

Acharya said the timing of the conclave is relevant, as it aligned with the nation's educational aspirations and its push toward a self-reliant, innovation-driven economy.

Reflecting on India's ancient legacy as a global knowledge leader, the governor referred to renowned institutions such as Takshashila, Nalanda and Vikramshila, where education was not confined to material pursuits, but was a holistic tool for building character, nurturing holistic views and advancing global welfare.

He stressed that the students of present times no longer seek only theoretical learning, instead, they aspire to gain critical, experimental and creative understanding through real-life experiences and technology-enabled environments.

Read Also
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
article-image

He advocated for smart classrooms, digital libraries, open e-learning platforms and greater community engagement as essential components of 21st-century education.

Highlighting Assam's role in NEP implementation, the governor said all universities in the state have already started imparting sizeable quantum of their curriculum through field-driven, experiential and project-based learning.

In disciplines such as social sciences and commerce, nearly 20 per cent of course content has been adapted to address local societal needs, he added.

Speaking on the challenges of the 21st century such as climate change, energy needs, health crises and social cohesion, Acharya underscored the necessity of preparing students not merely as job seekers, but as responsible, innovative solution-providers and entrepreneurs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IGNOU December TEE 2025: Registration Process Date Extended; Here's How To Apply

IGNOU December TEE 2025: Registration Process Date Extended; Here's How To Apply

Kerala: 5-Year-Old Denied School Bus Ride In Malappuram Over Unpaid Fees

Kerala: 5-Year-Old Denied School Bus Ride In Malappuram Over Unpaid Fees

JNUTA Expresses Concern Over Detention Of Students, Accuses Delhi Police Of Using Excessive Force...

JNUTA Expresses Concern Over Detention Of Students, Accuses Delhi Police Of Using Excessive Force...

'Education Must Be Creative, Not Confined To Theoretical Learning,' Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad...

'Education Must Be Creative, Not Confined To Theoretical Learning,' Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad...

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here