NIRF Ranking 2023: IISc, JNU, Jamia top universities in India, check entire list here

NIRF Ranking 2023 | MoE

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 has been released today by the Ministry of Education. Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh released the the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 today (June 5) at 11 am.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru following its trend from Previous year has topped the university rankings this year too, the second position is secured by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi and third position by Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi.Jadavpur University, Kolkata and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi has also made it to the top five list.

Interestingly IISc Bangalore has also been ranked at the number two position in the overall category list which is topped by IIT Madras and at the third position in IIT Delhi.

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 universities in India

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

3. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

4. Jadavpur University Kolkata

5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

6. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

7. Amrita Vishwa VidyapeethamCoimbatore

8. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

9. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

10. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

In 2022 too, IISc Bengaluru had topped the university rankings with a score of 83.57, followed by Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (68.47 score) and Jamia Millia Islamia ( 65.91 score) at the second and third spot respectively.