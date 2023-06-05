NIRF Ranking 2023 OUT: IIT Madras shines at top, check top 10 list

NIRF Rankings 2023 | File photo

NIRF Rankings 2023 Updates: India Rankings is being released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. The NIRF Rankings 2023 can be checked at nirfindia.org.

The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

IIT Madras has topped in overall NIRF Rankings, followed by IISc Bangalore in 2nd position and IIT Bombay stood third.

NIRF Ranking 2023: Overall category

1- IIT Madras

2- IISc Bangalore

3- IIT Delhi

4- IIT Bombay

5- IIT Kanpur

6- AIIMS Delhi

7- IIT Kharagpur

8- IIT Roorkee

9- IIT Guwahati

10- JNU

NIRF Ranking 2023: Best university

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

3. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

4. Jadavpur University Kolkata

5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

6. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

7. Amrita Vishwa VidyapeethamCoimbatore

8. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

9. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

10. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

NIRF Ranking 2023: Best engineering college

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

10. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Pharmacy Colleges

1. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

2. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

3. Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani

4. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

5. Institute of Chemical TechnologyMumbai

6. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and ResearchMohali

7. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru

8. Panjab University, Chandigarh

9. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

10. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

NIRF Rankings 2023: Management top institutes

1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

4. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

5. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

6. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

7. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

8. Indian Institute of Management Indore

9. XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

10. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top colleges

1. Miranda House, New Delhi

2. Hindu College, New Delhi

3. Presidency College, Chennai

4. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

5. St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

6. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

7. Loyola College, Chennai

8. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

9. Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

10. Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 law institutes

1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

2. National Law University, New Delhi

3. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

4. The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata

5. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

NIRF Rankings: Top Institutes of Architecture and Planning

1. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

2. National Institute of Technology Calicut

3. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

4. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

5. School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi

India Rankings 2023: Top 5 medical colleges in India

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top dental colleges of India

1. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

3. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

4. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

5. A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

NIRF Ranking 2023: Agriculture and Allied Sectors

1 – Indian Agricultural Research Institute

2 – National Dairy Research Institute

3 – Punjab Agricultural University

4 – BHU

5 – Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

NIRF Rankings 2023 Innovation: Top 10 institutes

1. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

3. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

5. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

6. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

7. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

8. Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram

9. National Institute of Technology Calicut

10. Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi