NIRF Ranking 2023: check on what parameters ranking is calculated

The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 today (June 5) at 11 am. The list will be made available on the official website at nirfindia.org.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has grabbed the number one position under the overall category and also secured top position amongst the all engineering colleges in the country.

Last year there were only four categories: Overall, Colleges, Universities, and Research Institutions, and seven subject domains: Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture, and Dental.

However, this year, NIRF has added one new discipline – Agriculture and Allied Sectors. Additionally, the architecture discipline has been renamed as ‘Architecture and Planning’.

The NIRF Ranking 2023 is calculated on these Parameters for Overall category.

Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)

Research and Professional Practice (RP)

Graduation Outcomes (GO)

Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

Peer Perception