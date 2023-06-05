NIRF Ranking 2023 (OUT): Education Minister announced list of top Colleges, Universities of India

NIRF Rankings 2023 |

The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 today (June 5) at 11 am. The list is made be available on the official website of the ranking platform – nirfindia.org.

Around 8686 institutes participated in NIRF 2023, the 8th edition of the rankings, held this year. Since the NIRF's introduction in 2015, there has been a 150% increase in the number of institutes applying.

The parameters on which institutes will be ranked are teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

The MoE has added a new category to the 2023 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings. The new discipline "Agriculture and Allied Sectors" has been added to the current categories of colleges, universities, overall ranking, management, pharmacy, engineering, medical, law, architecture, and dentistry colleges. Furthermore, in the category list, the Architecture discipline has been renamed Architecture and Planning discipline.

NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Madras tops overall category, once again

1- IIT Madras

2- IISc Bangalore

3- IIT Delhi

4- IIT Bombay

5- IIT Kanpur

6- AIIMS Delhi

7- IIT Kharagpur

8- IIT Roorkee

9- IIT Guwahati

10- JNU