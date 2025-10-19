 Kerala: 5-Year-Old Denied School Bus Ride In Malappuram Over Unpaid Fees
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala: 5-Year-Old Denied School Bus Ride In Malappuram Over Unpaid Fees

Kerala: 5-Year-Old Denied School Bus Ride In Malappuram Over Unpaid Fees

A 5-year-old boy in Malappuram, Kerala, was allegedly denied boarding his school bus due to unpaid fees. The family filed a complaint, prompting police to ask both the school and family to meet. The school denied the allegations, and both parties have been asked to appear at the police station on Monday for discussion.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Kerala: 5-Year-Old Denied School Bus Ride In Malappuram Over Unpaid Fees | Filed Picture

Malappuram(Kerala): A five-year-old boy was allegedly not allowed to board his school bus a couple of days ago over non-payment of bus fees in this district, police said on Saturday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on Thursday and a complaint was received from the child's family in this regard on the same day, they said.

The family and the school authorities were asked to come to the Thenjipalam police station to discuss the issue, but the child's side could not as they were somewhere else, an officer said.

FPJ Shorts
'Insult To Hindu Faith': BJP Slams SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav For Calling Diya Lighting Waste Of Money
'Insult To Hindu Faith': BJP Slams SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav For Calling Diya Lighting Waste Of Money
'She Will Soon Become The Daughter-In-Law': Music Director Palash Muchhal Confirms Wedding With Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana
'She Will Soon Become The Daughter-In-Law': Music Director Palash Muchhal Confirms Wedding With Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana
Inside Google Hyderabad’s Lavish Diwali Celebration; Netizens Are Simply Jealous, 'Meri Feed Se Block Ho Jao'
Inside Google Hyderabad’s Lavish Diwali Celebration; Netizens Are Simply Jealous, 'Meri Feed Se Block Ho Jao'
Karnataka High Court Directs RSS To File Fresh Application For Flag March In Chitthapur, Orders Government To Consider
Karnataka High Court Directs RSS To File Fresh Application For Flag March In Chitthapur, Orders Government To Consider
Read Also
JNUTA Expresses Concern Over Detention Of Students, Accuses Delhi Police Of Using Excessive Force...
article-image

The child's family said they can come on Saturday, but the school was closed during the weekend and its officials were not available.

"Therefore, both sides have been asked to come on Monday," he said.

The school authorities have denied the child's family's allegations, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IGNOU December TEE 2025: Registration Process Date Extended; Here's How To Apply

IGNOU December TEE 2025: Registration Process Date Extended; Here's How To Apply

Kerala: 5-Year-Old Denied School Bus Ride In Malappuram Over Unpaid Fees

Kerala: 5-Year-Old Denied School Bus Ride In Malappuram Over Unpaid Fees

JNUTA Expresses Concern Over Detention Of Students, Accuses Delhi Police Of Using Excessive Force...

JNUTA Expresses Concern Over Detention Of Students, Accuses Delhi Police Of Using Excessive Force...

'Education Must Be Creative, Not Confined To Theoretical Learning,' Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad...

'Education Must Be Creative, Not Confined To Theoretical Learning,' Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad...

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here