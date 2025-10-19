IGNOU December TEE 2025: Registration Process Date Extended; Here's How To Apply

IGNOU December TEE 2025 |

IGNOU December TEE 2025: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for the December 2025 Term-End Examinations (TEE). Applicants interested in taking the TEE for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes can now apply without late fees until October 26, 2025, using the official portal ignou.samarth.edu.in. Previously, the deadline to register was October 20, 2025.

IGNOU December TEE 2025: With late fees

Aspirants who miss the extended deadline will be able to register with a late charge of Rs. 1,100 from October 27 to October 31, 2025. Applicants must pay an examination fee of Rs. 200 per theory course at the time of application.

IGNOU December TEE 2025: How to apply?

To finish their registration, aspirants can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Next, candidates need to register themselves by providing the necessary details.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to log in using the credentials.

Step 4: Now, fill out the TEE application form, make the payment of the applicable fee and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

IGNOU December TEE 2025: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the IGNOU December TEE 2025, candidates must ensure that they have paid the course fee for the respective year or semester, opted for and pursued the prescribed courses as mentioned in the Programme Guide, submitted the examination form within the deadline, and completed and submitted all required assignments on time. Additionally, the registration for the respective programme must remain valid to appear for the examination.

IGNOU December TEE 2025: Exam details

The December 2025 Term-End Examinations for ODL and Online Programs are planned to be administered in both pen and paper and computer-based test (CBT) formats beginning December 1, 2025.