NIT Rourkela director Umamaheshwar Rao appointed as CSAB chairman

The Director of National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela), Umamaheshwar Rao has been appointed the new chairperson of the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2023.

CSAB conducts the seat allocation process for the NITs, IIITs, IIEST-Shibpur and other CFTIs on the basis of Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main 2023). The allotment of seats is based on the JEE Mains scores.

As per the Times Now report, The ministry of education has released an official notice which sates, “The responsibility of CSAB for this academic year has been entrusted to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela (Odisha)."

"The Central Seat Allocation Board is hereby constituted with K Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT-Rourkela (Odisha) as the Chairperson of the CSAB - 2023.” This board is entrusted with smoothly conducting the process of allotting seats in various engineering institutes. The other members of the CSAB 2023 include the directors of all the remaining 30 NITs, 5 IIITs, IIEST-Shibpur and other CFTIs," it added.

“To meet the expenses of CSAB - 2023, NTA will transfer 10% of application fee collected for conduct of JEE (Main) - 2023 to CSAB-2023 (NIT, Rourkela) in a single installment before the seat allocation process starts,” the education ministry said.

JEE Mains scores determine the entry to Graduation courses in NITs, IIEST and other government funded institutes and admission to these institutes is done on the basis of their JEE Mains score.