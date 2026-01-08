Viral Kolkata Cab Driver Who Safely Dropped Drunk Female Passenger Will Now Teach In School: 'Dream Come True'

A Kolkata-based cab driver who shot to internet fame late last christmas for his calm handling of a difficult passenger situation has now shared a far more personal milestone. He has been selected as a government school teacher, finally realising a long-held dream.

The driver, known as 'raste_pe_wasta' on instagram for posting candid dashcam videos of his conversations with passengers, made the announcement in a heartfelt post that quickly drew congratulatory messages from followers. “Hello friends, your cabbie here,” he wrote, thanking people for the support and prayers he received over the past few weeks.

He revealed that the latest teacher recruitment panel had been published and that he secured the 29th rank in the state. “Very soon I’m going to join a school,” he added, calling the moment the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition.

In a world flooded with negative stories about men (many for valid reasons), let’s also acknowledge the good.



A taxi driver ensured a drunk girl got home safely, informed her parents, masked her identity, and protected her throughout.



Such men exist, many of ‘em 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ehcMFzeUk0 — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) December 26, 2025

His latest update is just weeks after one of his videos went viral on December 25, 2025. In the viral clip, it was seen how the driver handled a female passenger who was intoxicated and asked him to ensure she reached home safely. The video was recorded using a camera installed inside the taxi. The taxi driver impressed netizens with his handling of the situation.

During the ride, the woman called her mother to inform her that she was on the way home. The driver briefly spoke to her mother, shared the live location and assured her that her daughter would be dropped home safely. At a point during the ride, the woman expressed a fear that her mother would slap or scold her for coming home drunk. The driver made a point to state that she deserved to be slapped and called her "spoiled brat'. To which even women laughed at the statement.

The video further showed him escorting her to the gate and made sure she was safe inside before leaving. Social media users largely praised the driver for maintaining boundaries, prioritising safety and communicating responsibly with the family in a challenging situation.

In a later clarification, the driver said the woman had initially consented to the video being shared but later requested it be taken down after it gained widespread attention and he agreed to delete the video.

Now, the focus has shifted from viral fame to a quieter, more meaningful achievement.