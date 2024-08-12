 NIRF Rankings 2024 Revealed: Which Institute Is Right For You? Find Out How They're Calculated
NIRF Rankings 2024 Revealed: Which Institute Is Right For You? Find Out How They're Calculated

The wait is over! The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 are released on August 12, providing a comprehensive guide for students to choose the best institution for their desired course.

Check the entire list of NIRF Ranking 2024 here.

Why NIRF Rankings Matter?

Institutions are ranked in as many as 13 categories ranging from overall, universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.

These institutions are then ranked based on five crucial parameters consisting of teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Based on these parameters, these rankings will help aspirants select their institution of choice vis-à-vis the course thwanting to pursue.

1. Academic Resources: NIRF Rankings provide an overall idea of an institution's resources, including faculty-student ratio, doctoral students, and financial resources.  

2. Research Expertise: Institutions are rated based on their research expertise, helping aspirants choose institutions with significant research opportunities.

3. Placement Ratio: NIRF Rankings offer clarity on an institution's placement records, a crucial factor for students.

4. Inclusivity: The rankings rate institutions on their inclusivity, including region diversity, women diversity, economically and socially challenged students, and facilities for physically challenged students.

5. Overall Perception: NIRF Rankings provide insight into an institution's acknowledgment among industry peers and academic confidence. An institution with a good perception score will allow more placement opportunities for applicants.

How NIRF Rankings Can Help?

By considering these parameters, students can make informed decisions about their future. NIRF Rankings help aspirants:

- Select institutions with robust academic resources

- Identify institutions with research expertise in their desired field

- Choose institutions with high placement records

- Opt for institutions that prioritize inclusivity and diversity

- Consider institutions with a strong overall perception

Visit the official NIRF website for more information of NIRF at nirfindia.org

