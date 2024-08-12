NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Best In Overall Category, IIM Ahmedabad Tops B Schools, Hindu College Named Best College & More | Representative Image

Today, August 12, 2024, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed the India Rankings across all categories. People can visit nirfindia.org, the official website, to view the NIRF rankings for 2023. Thirteen distinct categories are used to rank the best universities. The overall, university, college, engineering, management, pharmacy, legal, medical, and architectural categories will all be included in the ninth edition of the ranking.

IIT Madras took first place in the 'overall' category of higher education this year as well. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has taken the second spot, followed by IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kanpur in third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively. IIT Kharagpur finished sixth, followed by AIIMS Delhi in seventh, IIT Roorkee in eighth, and IIT Guwahati in ninth. JNU, New Delhi has taken the tenth rank.

Last year, IIT Madras was named the top university in both the engineering and general categories in 2023. Miranda House of Delhi University was ranked as the best college, while IISC Bengaluru was named the best university.

Top Universities In India

1. IISc, Bengaluru

2. JNU, New Delhi

3. JMI, New Delhi

4. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

5. BHU, Varanasi

6. Delhi University

7. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

8. AMU, Aligarh

9. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

10. VIT, Vellore

Top B Schools In India

1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

5. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

6. Indian Institute of Management Mumbai

Top Medical Colleges in India

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences, Bengaluru

5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry

Top Colleges in India

1. Hindu College, Delhi

2. Miranda House, Delhi

Read Also Exploring Top 100 Management Colleges In India According To NIRF Rankings 2023

3. St. Stephens's College, Delhi

4. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

5. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi

Top Engineering Colleges in India

1. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

2. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

3. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Top Universities in Overall Category

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

With a record 10,885 institutions applying for this year's ranking, it is clear that since its introduction in 2015, competition and participation among India's educational institutions have significantly increased.