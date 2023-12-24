Exploring Top 100 Management Colleges In India According To NIRF Rankings 2023

India is host to many prestigious business schools offering various business administration programs. Recently, the Ministry of Education revealed the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking. According to the 2023 NIRF Ranking for Management in India, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has secured the first position.

Lets delve into the list of the top 100 colleges that have been featured in this ranking.

List of Management and Technical Institutes in India:

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Indian Institute of Management Indore

XLRI-Xavier School of Management

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Management Raipur

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak

Management Development Institute

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Indian Institute of Management Kashipur

S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research

SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Indian Institute of Management Ranchi

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Management Shillong

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

Amity University

Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Great Lakes Institute of Management

Lovely Professional University

Goa Institute of Management

International Management Institute

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Chandigarh University

MICA

Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

UPES

ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ)

T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal

Indian Institute of Management Nagpur

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)

K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research

XIM University

Jaipuria Institute of Management

Birla Institute of Management Technology

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) | Anna University

Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering)

Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya

Institute of Rural Management Anand

Aligarh Muslim University

Banaras Hindu University

Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

Christ University

Nirma University

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon

Fore School of Management

Chitkara University

Graphic Era University

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management

Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur

International Management Institute, Kolkata

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

BML Munjal University

Principal L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research

Krea University

National Institute of Technology Calicut

National Institute of Bank Management

Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi

Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Manipal University Jaipur

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur

Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon

Panjab University

Rajagiri Business School, Cochin

Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad

Jain university, Bangalore

Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli

Alliance University, Bengaluru

Jagan Institute of Management Studies, Delhi

PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore

Thiagarajar School of Management, Madurai

Galgotias University, Gautam Budh Nagar

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow

Tezpur University, Assam

Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar

Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belgaum

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur

New Delhi Institute Of Management, Delhi

Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar