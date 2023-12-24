Exploring Top 100 Management Colleges In India According To NIRF Rankings 2023

India is host to many prestigious business schools offering various business administration programs. Recently, the Ministry of Education revealed the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking. According to the 2023 NIRF Ranking for Management in India, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has secured the first position.
Lets delve into the list of the top 100 colleges that have been featured in this ranking.
List of Management and Technical Institutes in India:
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
Indian Institute of Management Indore
XLRI-Xavier School of Management
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Indian Institute of Management Raipur
Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
Management Development Institute
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Indian Institute of Management Udaipur
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Indian Institute of Management Kashipur
S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research
SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Indian Institute of Management Shillong
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
Amity University
Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Great Lakes Institute of Management
Lovely Professional University
Goa Institute of Management
International Management Institute
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
Chandigarh University
MICA
Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad
UPES
ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad
Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ)
T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal
Indian Institute of Management Nagpur
Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research
XIM University
Jaipuria Institute of Management
Birla Institute of Management Technology
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) | Anna University
Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar
Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering)
Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya
Institute of Rural Management Anand
Aligarh Muslim University
Banaras Hindu University
Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
Christ University
Nirma University
Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon
Fore School of Management
Chitkara University
Graphic Era University
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management
Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur
International Management Institute, Kolkata
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
BML Munjal University
Principal L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research
Krea University
National Institute of Technology Calicut
National Institute of Bank Management
Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi
Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
Manipal University Jaipur
Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur
Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon
Panjab University
Rajagiri Business School, Cochin
Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad
Jain university, Bangalore
Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli
Alliance University, Bengaluru
Jagan Institute of Management Studies, Delhi
PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore
Thiagarajar School of Management, Madurai
Galgotias University, Gautam Budh Nagar
Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow
Tezpur University, Assam
Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar
Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belgaum
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad
Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur
New Delhi Institute Of Management, Delhi
Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar