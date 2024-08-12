 NIRF Ranking: Top Medical, Dental & Pharmacy Colleges To Look Out For In 2024
The rankings, which were unveiled at a press conference at Bharat Mandapam, encompass a multitude of additional categories, including general performance, colleges, universities, and specialised fields like medicine and management.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
AIIMS | Representational Pic (ANI)

Today, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, revealed the much awaited National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024. The rankings, which were unveiled at a press conference at Bharat Mandapam, encompass a multitude of additional categories, including general performance, colleges, universities, and specialised fields like medicine and management.

The best medical college in India is once again the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bengaluru, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Puducherry, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, Christian Medical College in Vellore, and AIIMS New Delhi round out the top five institutions in the ranking.

Top 5 Medical Colleges in India:

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

2. Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

4. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru

5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry

Top 5 Dental Colleges in India:

1. Saveetha Institue of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

3. Maulana Azad Institue of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

4. King George's Medical Universities, Lucknow

5. Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Top 5 Pharmacy Colleges in India :

1. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

2. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

3. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

4. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

5. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

