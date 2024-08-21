 NIRF 2024: Top Medical Colleges In Maharashtra For Aspiring Doctors
The rankings reveal the top medical colleges in Maharashtra, with three institutions making it to the top 50 medical colleges in the country. Read to know more...

Updated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
Representative image

The Education Ministry has released the ninth edition of the India Rankings for 2024, based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The rankings reveal the top medical colleges in Maharashtra, with three institutions making it to the top 50 medical colleges in the country.

Top Medical Colleges in Maharashtra:

1. Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - boasting an impressive score of 64.10 and ranking 11th in the country.

2. Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - followed closely, scoring 60.14 and securing the 23rd spot.

3. Armed Force Medical College - rounded out the top three, with a score of 57.68 and a 30th-place ranking.

The NIRF rankings have seen a significant increase in participation, from 3,565 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in 2016 to 10,845 in 2024. The number of categories and subject domains has also expanded from four in 2016 to sixteen in 2024.

It offers a comprehensive overview of India's higher education landscape, with categories spanning Universities, Research Institutions, Degree Colleges, Innovation, and discipline-specific areas like Engineering, Management, and Medicine. New categories for Open Universities, State Public Universities, and Skill Universities have also been introduced, providing a more nuanced understanding of India's educational ecosystem.

