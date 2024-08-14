NIRF Ranking 2024: Top Commerce Colleges In India

Representational Image |

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings on August 12, 2024, at 3 p.m. Institutions are graded in up to 13 categories, including overall, universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agricultural and related industries, and innovation.

Below is the list of top commerce colleges in India:

1. Hindu College, University of Delhi (NIRF Rank - 1)

Hindu College, University of Delhi offers courses such as M.A., Certificate, B.A., B.Sc., M.Sc., B.Com., and M.Com. These courses are under the categories of Science, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Accounting and Commerce, and Arts (Fine, Visual, and Performing).

The college also offers M.A. specialisations in Mathematics, English, and Hindi, as well as certificate specialisations in French, Spanish, and German.

Bachelor of Arts in English and Hindi, Bachelor of Science in Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, and Zoology, and Master of Science in Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, and Zoology.

Student can get admission into Hindu College through their CUET scores.

Hindu College | Official

2. Loyola College, Chennai (NIRF Rank - 8)

More than 20 undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate courses in subjects including science, management, computers and IT, arts and humanities, accounting and commerce, etc. are available at Loyola College.

There are two shifts available for the courses: Shift 1 (assisted) and Shift 2 (self-sponsored).

Students can get admission through Class 12 merit or entrance examination.

Loyola College | GetMyUni

3. Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi (NIRF Rank - 9)

At the undergraduate and graduate levels, Kirori Mal College in Delhi offers 45 courses. Courses at Kirori Mal College are available in the following areas: science, commerce, humanities and social sciences, and arts. Undergraduate courses offered by Kirori Mal College include B.A., B.A. (Hons.), B.Com., B.Com (Hons.), B.Sc., and B.Sc. (Hons.) programs.

PG programs offered by Kirori Mal College include M.A. and M.Sc. courses.

Kirori Mal College | Official

4. Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), University of Delhi (NIRF Rank - 10)

UG programs in BA, BA Honours, B.Sc. Honours, B.El.Ed., and B.Com. Honours are available at Lady Shri Ram College. PG courses are also offered by the college. The course list at Lady Shri Ram College consists of 36 courses in total, of which 10 are BA courses and 10 are BA Honours courses.

The college accepts CUET UG for admission to UG courses and CUET PG for admission to PG courses.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women | Official

5. Hansraj College, University of Delhi (NIRF Rank - 12)

Interested applicants in the arts, sciences, or commerce can choose from a variety of undergraduate courses offered by Hansraj College. Popular courses offered by the college include B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry, B.Sc. (Hons) Computer Science, B.Com (Hons), BA (Hons) Sanskrit, and BA (Hons) English. It also provides MA, M.Com, and M.Sc programs in several specialisations at the postgraduate level.

The college accepts CUET UG for admission to UG courses and CUET PG for admission to PG courses.

Hansraj College | DU Beat

Another memorable mentions include St. Xavier's College Mumbai, Christ University Bangalore, Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics Mumbai, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Madras Christian College and others.