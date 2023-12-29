Nina Singh: From JNU To Harvard, Learn How She Became The First Woman To Be Appointed As Chief Of CISF

(Image: CISF/X)

Nina Singh, an IPS officer from Rajasthan, has extensive experience overseeing high-profile cases such as the Sheena Bora murder case and co-authoring research papers with Nobel laureates. She is the first woman to head the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Following the retirement of her predecessor Sheel Vardhan Singh in August, she already held the position of special (interim) DG of the force.

The Centre on Thursday appointed Nina Singh as the first woman Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). She will hold the top post till July 31, 2024.

"Nina Singh, IPS (RJ: 89) assumed the charge of DG #CISF engraving a historic milestone as the first woman to helm this esteemed position. Her visionary leadership will usher this multi-skilled and multi-dimensional force to greater heights," CISF wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Who is Nina Singh?

Singh, an officer from the 1989 IPS batch, has a distinguished career that includes work for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Rajasthan Police. She was also the first woman IPS officer to become Director General of the Rajasthan Police in 2021.

Singh was born in Bihar's Darbhanga district and moved to Patna for her secondary education at Patna Women's College before graduating from Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. She enrolled in an MPhil program at the Delhi School of Economics but did not complete it because she joined the police force.

Singh has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University. During her time at Harvard, she collaborated with Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo to co-author two research papers on the topic of reforms and enhancing police performance. Her references were drawn from the Rajasthan Police system.

Nina Singh was inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS) as a Manipur-cadre officer. However, she later moved to Rajasthan cadre. Her husband Rohit Kumar Singh is also an IAS officer and is currently posted as the Secretary of Union consumer affairs ministry.

The senior IPS official has also been honored with the Ati Utkrisht Seva Pada for exceptional service and has received both the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President’s Police Medal for professional excellence.