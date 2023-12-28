 Who is Narayana Gowda? KRV President Arrested For Vandalism Over Kannada Signboards In Bengaluru
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) president T A Narayana Gowda and 28 others arrested in Bengaluru

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
kannada protest | fpj

As Pro-Kannada Protests by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike continue to intensify in Bengaluru, police arrested Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) president T A Narayana Gowda and 28 others a day after the pro-Kannada outfit staged a protest demanding that all business establishments in the state should have signboards in Kannada.

'60 percent of sighboards should be in Kannada'

Demanding 60 percent of the sighboards and logos in Kannada, KRV Activists wreaked havoc across the streets of Bengaluru with situation going out of control. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) president T A Narayana Gowda was leading the protest.

Here's all you need to know about Narayana Gowda

T.A. Narayana Gowda, president, of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, who led protests against non-Kannada signboards that degenerated into vandalism on December 27.

He has actively participating in pushing for the cause of Kannadigas and have been at the forefront in proving the importance of regional languages across India.

In 2006, KRV held an "Anti Hindi-imposition conference" at Yavanika, Bengaluru, on 14 September, which is celebrated as Hindi Divas in Central government institutions of India. The conference was chaired by T. A. Narayana Gowda who vehemently opposed this in his speech, and declared that this imposed feeling of inferiority is fatal for the future of Kannadigas.

'Arrest of Narayana Gowda is wrong'

Meanwhile.. coming out in support of Narayana Gowda BJP leader KS Eashwarappa said, "The arrest of (Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president) Narayana Gowda is wrong because they are fighting for Karnataka. They have not done anything illegal."

Based on three FIRs filed against Mr. Gowda and others in North East Division, the police arrested them on December 28 morning. Mr. Gowda was taken into preventive custody during the protest rally on International Airport Road and kept at Police Training School, Yelahanka. KRV activists held protests through December 27 night demanding the release of Mr. Gowda.

article-image

