NIFT 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT

The NIFT 2024 seat allotment for round 1 was announced by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on June 21. There will be one spot round and four regular rounds of online counselling for NIFT 2024. It is necessary for candidates who made the first round of the NIFT seat allotment to pay the admission fee by June 24.

By visiting the official website, nift.admissions.nic.in, candidates who have registered for the counselling process can view the results of the NIFT 2024 seat allotment. To obtain the NIFT 2024 seat allocation result, candidates must provide their application number and password.

What next?

Following the release of the NIFT 2024 seat allocation results, candidates must indicate which of the three options—float, slide, or freeze—they prefer, then pay the admission fee online. The candidate will lose their seat assignment and be ineligible for future seat allocation rounds, with the exception of the SPOT Round, if they do not pay the admission fee within the required time frame.

Candidates may withdraw their assigned seat online between June 21 and 24 if they would like to cancel their confirmed seat and request a refund of their fees.

Round 2 : Important Dates

Correction in application form- 26 June by 5 pm

Document verification- 26 June by 8 pm

Choice filling- 27 to 29 June

Seat allotment- 1 July

Admission fee payment- 1 to 3 July

Withdrawal- 1 to 3 July