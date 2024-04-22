NIFT May Soon Open Overseas Campus, Says Government Officials

NIFT | NIFT Website

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is considering the possibility of establishing a foreign campus. The Hindustan Times reported that the Indian government has recently collaborated with universities worldwide, including those in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Mauritius.

Overseas campus

Officials revealed that discussions are underway to potentially set up the overseas campus in a location where NIFT already shares a partnership. Furthermore, negotiations are ongoing with an institute in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, for potential collaboration.

According to the Hindustan Times report, coordination between the Ministries of Textiles and Commerce is integral to these plans, as both fall under the purview of Minister Piyush Goyal. "The aim is to elevate NIFT's stature on the global stage," remarked one official involved in the discussions.

Signing MoU with Foreign University

NIFT, or the National Institute of Fashion Technology, has been working towards strengthening its international connections by signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with universities in countries such as Mauritius, the UK, Bangladesh, and Nepal. These collaborations make it possible for students to participate in exchange programs and could potentially pave the way for dual-degree arrangements. In fact, during the Bharat TEX 2024 event held in February, NIFT established around 12 MoUs with various international institutions.

With 18 campuses already established across India, NIFT is gearing up to launch its 19th campus in Varanasi this year, with plans initially proposed for a mere extension centre now evolving into a full-fledged campus.

According to the Hindustan Times report, while the government will oversee the establishment of overseas campuses, NIFT's focus will remain on academic collaborations. Tanu Kashyap, NIFT's Director General, emphasised the significance of these collaborations, which encompass various activities such as student and faculty exchanges, joint research endeavours, and academic publications.

Kashyap mentioned NIFT's existing dual-degree program with FIT in the USA and hinted at future collaborations with institutions in New Zealand, Italy, and the UK.