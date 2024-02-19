NID DAT 2024: Prelims Results Out At admissions.nid.edu | Representative Image

The results for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) MDes prelims 2024 were declared by the National Institute of Design (NID) on February 16. Those who took the entrance test can check their NID DAT MDes prelims result 2024 on the official website- admissions.nid.edu.

Those who want to review their NID DAT scores can do so on the official website, admissions.nid.edu, until February 18, 2024.

Based on the official timetable, the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) will take place on March 3 and April 6 for M.Des programs, and on April 27 and April 28 for B.Des courses. The DAT M.Des exam schedule can now be accessed on the exam authority's official website. Applicants can obtain the NID Main admit card 2024 on February 22 for M.Des and April 14 for B.Des.

Steps to Download NID DAT MDes Prelims Result 2024:

Visit the official website- admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, locate and click on “Click here to view M.Des DAT Prelims Result 2024-25”

Enter the required login credentials and submit

The NID DAT Prelims Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Verify and download the result

It is advisable to take a printout of the result for future reference

The NID Design Aptitude Test 2024 was conducted on December 24 at multiple examination centers nationwide. The NID DAT exam occurs every year to select candidates for BDes and MDes programs at NID campuses.