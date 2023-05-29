Bhopal: NID to hold Residential Design Camp from children and youths

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Institute of Design (NID) in Bhopal is going to organise a seven-day Residential Design Camp to introduce children and youth to the world of design and enhance their talents. The camp will be organised in collaboration with SPICMACAY from June 5 to 11 on the premises of NID at Acharpura here. Director of NID, Bhopal, Prof. Dheeraj Kumar said that this kind of residential camp is probably being organised by a national institute for the first time in India. Children can learn a variety of artistic and creative designs and will be able to participate in activities in the camp including tie and dye, textile weaving, calligraphy, photography, graphic design magic, pottery, book reading, lectures etc.

Repair workshops for do-it-yourself repair of everyday items and Gond painting workshop by Padmashree Durgabai Vyam will be the attractions at the camp. Besides, some cultural and sports activities will also be held. Coordinator of the camp, Shabridharan said any MP student studying in grade VIII or higher can participate in the camp. There is no age bar. Sixty participants will be included in the camp on a first-come-first-serve basis. Certificates will also be given to all the participants.

