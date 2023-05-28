Bhopal: Amid protests 700 haat vendors shifted from New Market

Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang addressing vegetable vendors who were shifted from New Market on Sunday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Amid protests, around 700 Haat Bazar vendors were shifted from New Market on Sunday. The vendors have been temporarily provided a space in TT Nagar Smart City ABD area, however, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Smart city have to ensure a permanent place for them soon, said TT Nagar Tehsildar Arvind Mishra.

The vendors protested as the BMC squad began a drive to shift the vendors. Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang and Congress MLA PC Sharma both visited the site. While Congress MLA extended support to the protesting vendors, the BJP minister assured that they have been given a suitable place to carry out their business. A few days ago, the collector had instructed the officials to shift vendors due to traffic congestion in the New Market area.

Congress MLA PC Sharma with vegetable vendors who were shifted from New Market on Sunday. | FP

A view of New Market after weekly Haat was shifted on Sunday after following collector Asheesh Singh order. | FP

Haat shifted to Smart City ABD area for now: Sarang

Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang said, the vendors were shifted from the New Market but they have been given a place near the New Market. “After talks with the administration, vendors have been given a place for carrying out their business in TT Nagar Smart City ABD area. The weekly Haat Bazar, which is held on Sundays in New Market has been now temporarily shifted to the Smart City ABD area,” said the minister

Vendors uprooted, says Congress MLA

Congress MLA PC Sharma extended support to vendors' protest saying that they have been doing business at Haat Bazar for the last many years but now they have been uprooted.

