 NHRC Issues Notice To Bihar Govt Over Adulterated Midday Meals Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNHRC Issues Notice To Bihar Govt Over Adulterated Midday Meals Incident

NHRC Issues Notice To Bihar Govt Over Adulterated Midday Meals Incident

NHRC issues notice to Bihar Govt over adulterated midday meals incident in Bagaha, West Champaran district. 184 children fell ill. State asked to report preventive measures within 4 weeks. Principal and cook suspended.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
IANS Image

Patna: The National Human Right Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Bihar government and asked it to file an action taken report pertaining to the case of 184 children who fell ill after consuming adulterated midday meals in Bagaha subdivision of the state's West Champaran district a couple of days ago.

The apex human rights body asked the state Chief Secretary to reply, within four weeks, about the preventive measures it has taken so that no such incident would occur in future.

The NHRC officials have claimed that the students complained about the smell of kerosene oil in the midday meals served to them but the school administration ignored them.

Read Also
School Job Case: Calcutta High Court Questions Inclusion Of Terminated Candidates In Super-Numeric...
article-image

The incident occurred in a government middle school located at Bansgaon Parsauni village in Bagaha subdivision on Monday. Soon after the meal, many students started vomiting and complained of stomach ache.

The news spread soon in the village and the parents of the students reached there and took their children to the Ramnagar common health centre and later to the sub-divisional hospital Bagaha.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Education Department has suspended the Principal and cook of the school.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NHRC Issues Notice To Bihar Govt Over Adulterated Midday Meals Incident

NHRC Issues Notice To Bihar Govt Over Adulterated Midday Meals Incident

32 Candidates Barred For Allegedly Sharing Madhyamik Exam Papers On Social Media

32 Candidates Barred For Allegedly Sharing Madhyamik Exam Papers On Social Media

Uttarakhand Assembly Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill: Key Highlights And Implications

Uttarakhand Assembly Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill: Key Highlights And Implications

Teachers Suspended For Delaying Breakfast Service In Tamil Nadu School

Teachers Suspended For Delaying Breakfast Service In Tamil Nadu School

IGNOU Term End Exam Results Dec 2023: How To Download & Apply For Re-evaluation

IGNOU Term End Exam Results Dec 2023: How To Download & Apply For Re-evaluation