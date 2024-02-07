School Job Case: Calcutta High Court Questions Inclusion Of Terminated Candidates In Super-Numeric Posts

Kolkata: The single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday questioned the West Bengal Government’s rationale behind including the names of terminated candidates in the list of super-numeric posts.

The super-numeric posts were created after the termination of services of several teaching and non-teaching staff on a court order.

The state government’s counsel on Wednesday informed the single-judge Bench of Justice Biswajit Basu, that the super-numeric posts were created to accommodate candidates in the waiting lists.

However, the judge pointed out that in the state government’s notification it was stated that apart from waitlisted candidates, the names of terminated candidates should also be included in the super-numeric list.

Justice Basu also asked whose permission was required for this inclusion.

He directed the state government to file the replies in the form of an affidavit by February 12.

In June last year, the state education department faced the ire of the single-judge Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay over its decision to create super-numeric teaching posts in state-run schools.

The state Education Secretary then confessed in court that the decision on super-numeric posts was taken by the state government.