New Zealand’s New Work Visa Policy Attracts More International Students | Freepik

New Zealand has relaxed its immigration policy, making it easier for partners of international students to obtain work visas. The updated policy, effective from June 21, 2024, allows partners of students enrolled in certain higher education programmes to apply for work visas with open conditions. This change is expected to attract more international students to New Zealand, particularly in fields with skill shortages like nursing and engineering.

New policy boosts International student enrollment

New Zealand Immigration’s statement reads, “We have updated the Green List with the main Bachelor degrees and Bachelor Honours qualifications that lead to registration for certain occupations. These are occupations that have registration as a requirement instead of New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) qualifications.”

Polly Vowels, Manager of Immigration (Skills and Residence) Policy at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), elaborated on how the new policy could impact international student enrollment in Green List professions facing skill shortages. “The previous settings did not align with the intent of the policy and have recently been updated to enable those studying a qualification that will lead to a role on the Green List to support their partner's application for a Partner of a Student Work Visa,” Vowels told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Vowels added, “This change will hopefully help to attract more international students to New Zealand who are studying towards Green List professions and will soon be able to put their skills to use in our labour market.”

Key details for student dependents and partners

Celia Coombes, the acting director of Visa-Students at Immigration New Zealand, explained the specifics of the new regulations. “The partners of students who are eligible are granted open work visas which means they can work for any employer in New Zealand. These types of work visas do not require an offer of employment at the application stage,” Coombes told the FPJ.

She also clarified details about the Dependent Child Student Visa exemption. Coombes highlighted, “In New Zealand, most children attend school from age 5 to 18 years. A dependent student visa holder cannot attend tertiary education as a domestic student; they would be an international student and required to pay international fees.”

Coombes provided further insight into school enrollment for these children. “School enrollments vary according to different schools. Some schools have enrolment zones. The children would likely need to show evidence of their visa status to confirm their eligibility to be considered domestic students in New Zealand for the purposes of fee payment and enrolment. This would include a copy of their dependent student visa, as well as other evidence such as the parent’s immigration status and New Zealand address,” she told the FPJ.

Read Also International Students In New Zealand Can Now Support Partners With Work Visa Applications

Earlier this month, Linda Sissons, the acting chief executive of Education New Zealand, welcomed the news of international students saying, "Over 69,000 enrolments from international students all over the world is good news for our education sector and positive for our communities. It confirms that New Zealand is an attractive place to study, offering a quality learning experience inside and outside the classroom in a safe, welcoming environment."

China, India, and Japan are the top three countries with the highest number of students in New Zealand.