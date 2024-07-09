International Students In New Zealand Can Now Support Partners With Work Visa Applications | Freepik

New Zealand has introduced immigration laws that have made it simpler for partners of international students to get work visas. According to the New Zealand Immigration website, partners of students enrolled in certain higher education programmes included on the Green List may now apply for work visas with open conditions.

Partners of international students pursuing Level 7 or Level 8 certifications on the Green List can apply. These credentials cover a broad spectrum of educational programmes, such as bachelor's and postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, graduate certificates, and bachelor's honours degrees.

New Zealand Immigration official statement

As per the New Zealand Immigration statement, "We have updated the Green List with the main Bachelor degrees and Bachelor Honours qualifications that lead to registration for certain occupations. These are occupations that have registration as a requirement instead of New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) qualifications".

The new policy, which allows international students studying in fields included on the Green List to support their partner’s application for a Partner of a Student Work Visa, was announced on June 21, 2024. This development underscores New Zealand's commitment to attracting international students by offering support for their families.

In addition to the work visa eligibility for partners, dependent school-aged children of these partners can also benefit. They can apply for a Dependent Child Student Visa, which exempts them from paying tuition fees at New Zealand schools, providing significant financial relief to international families.

Professions in Demand in New Zealand

Analyst Programmer

Building Project Manager

Cardiologist

Clinical Physiologist

Dairy Farm Manager

Database Administrator

Dentist

Developer Programmer

Educational Psychologist

Electrical Engineer

Midwife

Registered Nurse

Social Worker

Software Engineer

Veterinarian

These changes come as New Zealand experiences a surge in international student enrollment. A total of 69,135 international students attended various educational institutions in New Zealand, marking a 67 percent increase compared to 2022.