New Zealand Sees Surge Of 69,000 International Students In 2023

According to full-year enrolment figures, more international students decided to study in New Zealand in 2023.

According to the most recent data, 69,135 overseas students were enrolled in 2023 through New Zealand-based educational institutions. Compared to the entire year in 2022 and 60% of yearly enrollment in 2019, this is a 67% increase.

Dr Linda Sissons, Acting Chief Executive of Educayion New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao said, “Over 69,000 enrolments from international students all over the world is good news for our education sector and positive for our communities."

The university subsector, which accounted for 29,065 students or 86% of all enrolments in 2019, had the largest recovery. The two biggest subsectors in New Zealand for overseas students are universities and schools.

Enrollments of overseas students have increased in all subsectors but wānanga as compared to 2022. The percentage growth in foreign enrollment at English Language Schools was the highest, rising from 1,565 to 9,570, or 511 percent.

As with all New Zealand’s competitors in the international education sector, China is the largest source market for international students at 35 per cent. India is second largest at 17 per cent, Japan at 10 per cent, South Korea at five per cent and Thailand at four per cent. Of the other source countries, no other country represented more than four per cent of total enrolments.

Dr Sissons said, “Enabling a thriving and globally connected New Zealand through world-class international education is a government priority. We are actively diversifying our recruitment efforts to reach international students in a broad range of countries."