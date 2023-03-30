New Zealand PM scholarship recipients showcase fashion work at New Delhi

The scholarships have enabled nearly 3,000 students from New Zealand broaden their horizons through learning experiences in Indian and Latin America since 2013, he added. | Official

NEW DELHI: 15 students, belonging to the Whitecliffe school of fashion and sustainability, New Zealand, visited India to work with the students of Pearl academy and artisans of Kala Raksha for five weeks as recipients of the New Zealand Prime Minister scholarship.

The students also showcased their embroidery work at a fashion event titled 'NO:MAAD:ISH', held recently at New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi.

The students from New Zealand collaborated with the Non-government organisation (NGO), named Kala Raksha from Bhuj in Kutch. Almost a group of 30 students went on a trip and stayed with the artisans for two weeks. The whole group was further divided into small groups, who were were assigned to make one garment each.

After carrying out the assigned work, students presented the garment at the event titled 'NO:MAAD:ISH' at the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi on March 28, 2023.

David Pine from the New Zealand High Commission, said: "New Zealand and India hold strong education ties and the Prime Minister scholarship for Asia symbolises New Zealand government's commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties between both countries."

He further said, "We are thrilled to have 15 Prime minister's scholarship recipients from Whitecliffe college visit India and take this opportunity to collaborate with Pearl academy students in fashion and sustainability. We believe such initiatives welcome diverse perspectives, develop students' ability to think creatively and collaboratively and widen the avenues of knowledge around different cultures".

A statement released by the Education New Zealand, which administers Prime Minister scholarships to students, said that since 2013, the scholarships have enabled nearly 3,000 students from New Zealand broaden their horizons through learning experiences in Indian and Latin America.