'100 percent tuition waiver, placement support,' Catholic University of America offers scholarships to Indian students

The Catholic University of America is set to offer scholarships to Indian students, who will apply for the same at catholic.edu.

The scholarship can cover 100 percent of tuition fees for Indian students as well as provide them support with placements which can benefit a lot of students who are looking to work in USA.

The University is offering academics in a wide range of fields, including STEM programmes such as Computer Science, data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, etc, and specialised courses in the areas of science, business and management, and architecture.

Students, who are applying to study at the research university based in Washington DC, need to submit their academic transcripts and English language test results, the other requirement being the students having to have secured an admission in a recognised programme in the institute while also having completed their grade 12 under a registered school or college in India.

The university also offers the International Buddy Program, which pairs up foreign students with a "buddy" (a host student or local student) to assist them in adjusting to life in the US. The "buddy" will guide foreign students about the university and even the city of Washington.