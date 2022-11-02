New York college signs MoU with Mumbai's SNDT for academic cooperation

Dr Anthony Munroe of BMCC, New York and Ujwala Chakradeo at Raj Bhavan after signing the MoU in Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari's presence | FPJ

Mumbai: SNDT Women's University on November 2, Wednesday, signed an agreement of academic cooperation with the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) under the City university of New York.

President of the BMCC-CUNY Dr Anthony Munroe and Vice Chancellor of SNDT Women's University Prof Ujwala Chakradeo signed the agreement in the presence of Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in city.

A Conclave on "Internationalisation of Higher Education: Opportunities and Challenges" was also held on the occasion.

Dignitaries say will benefit students from India, America

Chakradeo speaking on the collaboration said that the Memorandum of understanding was being signed at a time when India was all set to implement the National Education Policy.

She expressed a hope that best of higher education will be accessible for girl students from India through this partnership. She also mentioned that skill development is SNDT's forte and thus areas of joint collaboration with the American college is being explored in areas of getting joint degrees, entrepreneurship etc and they will soon develop it further.

Meanwhile, the President of BMCC, New York, Dr Anthony Munroe said he felt that partnership with SNDT Women's University will prove to be mutuallly beneficial since 60% students there are women. He said the fees charged by the college is one-sixth of private colleges.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said ‘’We live in an era of collaboration and cooperation. The collaboration will produce good results for both the sides within the next few years."