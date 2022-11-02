Fire in Mumbai school injures three, hospitalised

Mumbai: LPG explosion at Chhabildas English Medium School in Dadar injures three | Representative Photo

Mumbai: As per BMC officials, a fire broke out at Chhabildas English Medium School in Dadar, reportedly injuring three people. The fire was allegedly caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder.

The blaze remained confined to the kitchen area on the second floor of the two storyed building, as per media reports. The injured were identified as Bharat Madhu Singh (26), Javed Ali (38) and Gopal Nakul Sahu (50), who were taken to Sion hospital for treatment.