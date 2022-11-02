e-Paper Get App
Fire in Mumbai school injures three, hospitalised

The fire was allegedly caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: LPG explosion at Chhabildas English Medium School in Dadar injures three | Representative Photo
Mumbai: As per BMC officials, a fire broke out at Chhabildas English Medium School in Dadar, reportedly injuring three people. The fire was allegedly caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder.

The blaze remained confined to the kitchen area on the second floor of the two storyed building, as per media reports. The injured were identified as Bharat Madhu Singh (26), Javed Ali (38) and Gopal Nakul Sahu (50), who were taken to Sion hospital for treatment.

