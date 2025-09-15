'New National Education Policy Will Be Fully Implemented In State By 2025': Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini | IANS

Rohtak (Haryana): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday asserted that the goal has been set to fully implement the new National Education Policy in the state by 2025.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shiksha Sadan in Rohtak. He said that to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India a developed nation by 2047, the education system in the state is being strengthened.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to making Haryana a leading state in the field of education.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini's Statement

"The government will establish 10 new IMTs in the state, which will provide employment opportunities to lakhs of youth. In the past 10 and a half years, the government has given government jobs to 1.80 lakh youth purely on merit, without 'parchi-kharchi'," CM said in a release. The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the programme organised on the occasion of the 75th foundation year of the local Saini Shikshan Sansthan.

He congratulated and extended best wishes to the institution for its commendable contribution in the field of education with a spirit of dedication.

He said the institution has completed a glorious 75 years of spreading the light of education in society.

"On May 10, 1941, in a chaupal (community courtyard) of this very city, the institution started with Saini Primary School and, following the message of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule that "work is worship," after 75 years today, the society has grown by leaps and bounds," CM further added He announced a grant of Rs. 51 lakh from his voluntary fund for the institution and assured that all four demands put forth by the Saini Shikshan Sansthan would be fulfilled as far as possible. Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra announced a grant of Rs. 21 lakh for the institution.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shiksha Sadan Inaugurated

On this occasion, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shiksha Sadan and laid the foundation stone of the new building of Saini Public School.

The Chief Minister said that Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the pioneer of social revolution, and India's first woman teacher, Savitribai Phule, are the jewels of the Saini community. They worked in the field of women's education and struggled lifelong for the upliftment of the weaker sections. They continuously raised their voice for the education of girls, widow remarriage, and the upliftment of deprived sections.

CM Saini said that following the path shown by great personalities like Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the government is working with the spirit of "Haryana Ek - Haryanvi Ek".

"Mahatma Jyotiba Phule had said that only education can uplift a person and society. Along with his wife Savitribai Phule, he opened India's first girls' school in Pune. The lamp of education instilled self-confidence among women, backward and deprived sections. The descendants of Maharaja Surasena, the Saini community, has a glorious and ancient history. This community has always considered labour, sacrifice, and service as its religion," Saini said.

The Chief Minister said that the Saini community also had a big contribution to the freedom movement. The community gave freedom fighters like Azad Hind Fauj soldiers Sardar Mehnga Singh Saini, Ajit Singh Saini and Hari Singh Saini.

The Chief Minister said that under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, enrollment of all children in schools has been ensured in the state. Digital education, smart classrooms, tablet distribution and e-learning have been promoted in schools. Putting into practice the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign, facilities like safe transport for girl students, scholarships and sanitation have been increased.

"Establishment of excellent model schools in every block, imparting education in artificial intelligence, coding, and digital skills to children, linking skill development programmes from school level, and promoting research and innovation in higher education are being done," Saini said. Chief Minister Saini said Atal Tinkering Labs have been set up in all 22 districts of the state and more than 5,000 schools have been provided Wi-Fi connectivity.

"To promote digital education, 5 lakh tablets have been distributed to students of classes 10th to 12th, digital boards installed in about 40,000 classrooms, and 1,201 ICT labs established. To strengthen the foundation of children, a Functional Literacy and Numeracy programme has been launched for classes one to three," the CM said.

Through the National Skills Qualification Framework in schools itself, arrangements have been made to make children proficient in various skills. So far, this system has been implemented in 1,001 schools.

According to the release, the state has established 1,420 Government Model Sanskriti Primary Schools. 218 Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools have also been set up. Under the PM Shri School Scheme, 250 PM Shri Schools have been opened in the state. CM Saini said in government schools, along with free coaching for meritorious students, many scholarship schemes are being implemented.

Under the Super-100 programme, 534 children have succeeded in competitive exams like IIT and NEET. Through education, people of the backwards sections of society can be empowered, a relaese said.

Therefore, the government has implemented 27 percent reservation in educational institutions and jobs. For children of families from backward classes with annual income up to Rs. 3 lakh, the government provides education loan facilities up to Rs. 15 lakh for studies in India and up to Rs. 20 lakh for studies abroad at 4 percent annual interest. The Chief Minister Saini said that students belonging to families with an annual income of less than Rs. 1.80 lakh have been exempted from school fees up to class 12, and the college and university fees of daughters of such families have also been waived off.

"The government has arranged admission of 2,650 children from poor families in recognised private schools. Under the Vidyarthi Parivahan Suraksha Yojna, 35,000 students from class 1 to 12 are being provided free transport facility, and under the Chhatraa Parivahan Suraksha Yojana, 6,506 girl students of class 9 to 12 are being provided free transport facility," the CM said.

He also honoured the meritorious students of the institution and generous donors.

