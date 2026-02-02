Mumbai: 23rd Edition Of Media Festival Blitzkrieg Concludes At KC College With Grand Celebration Of Culture, Creativity & Talent |

Mumbai: The Department of Mass Media of K.C. College, HSNC University, Mumbai successfully concluded the 23rd edition of their annual inter-collegiate media festival, Blitzkrieg on 30th and 31st January 2026. Over 15 colleges participated in the two day festival and many people attended the festival. This year’s theme ‘Echoes of the Lost Kingdom’ immersed contingents dived into the world of ancient civilizations with each contingent crafting their own story of the respective kingdoms.

Day 1 of Blitzkrieg kicked off with Tele-Twister event, a lively test of spontaneity and articulation featuring over 11 teams , with clever Hindi wordplay, a strong English performance. Energetic acts came, Guest Disha Jasolia inspired participants with insights from Filmy Gyaan. The storytelling event Tryst with Destiny brought ancient civilizations to life through myth and drama, followed by Point of Vyuh, a strategic crisis simulation that tested diplomacy and negotiation skills.

Read Also Budget Revolutionizes Education, Aligns Learning With Industry Needs

The Oxford-style debate Farq Hai Toh Tark Hai sparked engaging discussions on media and public policy. The day wrapped up with the three-round fashion show Shaukat-e-Showdown and the lively street dance competition Gully Gully Sim Sim judged by Tiger Pop . Adding to the excitement, Bollywood actress and Dance India Dance alum Lauren Gottlieb made a surprise appearance. She interacted with students, danced, and launched The Blitz Express, the annual magazine of the Media Relations Department, followed by a felicitation ceremony.

Day 2 kept the energy going with storytelling, poetry, music, and dance competitions. The crime-themed play 7 Khoon Maaf, judged by Swati Deshpande, had nine teams solving a mysterious death aboard a ship through interactive rounds and characterdriven performances. The poetry segment featured highly emotional performances in various languages, exploring themes of love, loss, dreams, and social issues.

This was complemented by a musical performance, with winners receiving Spoken Fest passes. The DJ event presented a modern twist with creative mixes of Hindi serial theme songs and foley sounds and simultaneously the exciting dance performances judged by Rupesh Bane and special guest interactions, leaving the audience energized and inspired. The day ended with musical collaboration which took the spotlight in the Jugalbandi band competition, judged by Luv Juyal, Mananveer Singh and Vivek Mishra.

Based on their performances over the two days, Contingent Dwarka was the overall winner. Contingent Polynesia took the first runner-up spot, while Contingent North Sea came in as the second runner-up. Our Vice Principal and Head, Prof. Dr. Shalini R. Sinha and Convenor Prof. Surya Gune, congratulated all the participants and winners for their enthusiasm, dedication, and outstanding performances.

The event ended on a high, mysterious, joyful note with the entire organising committee, faculty and alumni of the department, dancing and celebrating the success of Blitzkrieg 2026 which came from the dedication of the organizing team, the enthusiastic participation of contingents and the support of sponsors and partners.