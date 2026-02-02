Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Exams 2026 Begin Today; Check Shift Timings, Papers And Exam Day Guidelines

Canva

Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Exams 2026: The Class 12 Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 will be administered by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today, February 2, with stringent procedures in place to guarantee seamless and equitable conduct throughout the state.

The board estimates that 13.18 lakh candidates will take the test at 1,761 testing locations throughout the state. Strict guidelines are being followed during the examination procedure to guarantee order and impartiality.

Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Exams 2026: Important details

Exam Start Date: February 2, 2026

Exam Timings:

- First Shift: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

- Second Shift: 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Bihar Board Class 12 Practical Exam Dates: January 10 to January 20, 2026

Papers on Day 1 (February 2):

First Shift:

- Biology – I.Sc

- Philosophy – I.A

Second Shift:

- Economics – I.A

- Economics – I.Com

Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Exams 2026: Exam day guidelines

The instructions are available here for students taking the BSEB Inter Exam in 2026.

Students must reach the examination centre at least one hour before the exam begins.

The entry gate will close 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates must carry their Bihar Board Inter admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID to enter the exam centre.

Electronic items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, electronic or magnetic watches, and other gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

Candidates will be given 15 minutes of ‘Cool-off’ time before the exam starts.

- During this time, students can read and analyse the question paper.

- Writing answers is not permitted during the cool-off period.

Students who are unable to write on their own are allowed to use a scribe.

- Such candidates will receive an additional 20 minutes per hour as compensatory time.

Candidates are advised to visit the official BSEB website for the latest updates and detailed instructions.