NEP-focused 'teacher olympiads' to upskill Indian educators

Teacher Olympiads are intended to focus on the Indian government's vision, as stated in the National Education Policy | Credits: iStock images

The education industry is undergoing a massive transformation in all areas, from curriculum to teacher pedagogy. Teachers remain the pillars of our educational system and play a significant role in this transformation. As a result, as institutions evolve into new formats, it is critical for teachers to upskill and be empowered to bring in new perspectives.

India has seen the rise of some excellent Olympiad platforms dedicated to teacher upskilling in order to provide them with opportunities to learn, grow, and enhance their teaching skills.

These Olympiads are intended to focus on the Indian government's vision, as stated in the National Education Policy, of empowering teachers who are passionate, highly qualified, professionally trained, and well-equipped with modern teaching standards.

1. International Teachers' Olympiad from Suraasa

Suraasa, a teacher-centric EdTech platform, designed the multinational Olympiad in accordance with National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST), NEP 2020 recommendations, and international teaching practises around the world. The Olympiad is open to all teachers, current and retired, as well as aspiring teachers.

It is used to determine international teaching practises and standards all over the world, assisting teachers in keeping up with hybrid classrooms, changing modalities, evolved pedagogies, and innovative practises.

Following the Olympiad, teachers can earn certifications, recognition at the state and national levels, and be nominated for teacher impact awards.

2. Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA)

The CENTA Olympic Program certifies teachers while also supporting their professional development and expanding their career opportunities.

Associated with partners such as Reliance Foundation, Education World, Oxford University, Buckingham University, etc. CENTA is also supported by 16 governments.

Teachers who participate in this olympiad receive have acess to self-paced practise course material and mock tests, digitally verifiable badges and certificates.

3. HBCSE Olympiads

The HBCSE's focus remains on cultivating subject-specific excellence. The olympiad attracts a large number of undergraduate, secondary, and higher secondary teachers who want to improve their knowledge of science and mathematics. Teachers are introduced to the academic and organisational aspects of the Olympiad through exposure camps. The time frame for this varies, and teachers can view a detailed view of the subject options on the official website.

4. Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT)

The IAPT, which was founded in 1984 with the help of physics teachers, aims to improve the strategies that physics teachers can use in their daily interactions. The comprehensive exam includes physics and other science exams. This page contains information about eligibility and a detailed schedule.

5. Mathematics Teachers Association India MTA (I)

Mathematics is a subject that requires expert knowledge as well as a strong command over teaching techniques. MTA(I) offers an activity-based olympiad to provide math teachers with the best teaching and learning resources in all areas of the subject.

It enables teachers to comprehend teaching strategies that enable students to explore the world of mathematics in an engaging and enjoyable manner. The platform offers a variety of programmes and training camps for students and teachers. Math teachers can choose this option and find more information on their website.